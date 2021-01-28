This question already has answers here: Trying to understand what happens with a brokerage firm's customers when it goes bankrupt (case of study: Lehman Brothers) (2 answers) Closed 33 mins ago .

As many of you may know, this morning Robinhood (among other brokerages) shut down trading of several stocks, including Gamestop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Recently, Justin Kan on Twitter posted the following tweet, implying that Robinhood may have been working behind the scenes with Citadel to manipulate the market.

Just got a tip that Citadel reloaded their shorts before they told Robinhood to stop trading $GME.

If this is true, Ken Griffin and the Robinhood founders should be in jail.

If a brokerage were to shut down due, what happens to the users who have accounts with them? Do their shares get liquidated and the money sent back to them? Does the account get moved to another brokerage? Do the users just lose their account and assets held within?