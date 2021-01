I performed a SHORT SELL for MRNA stock sometime back and then performed a BUY to cover the SHORT. Even after many days of buying the stock I still see the SHORT position in my Fidelity portfolio. I performed both SHORT and BUY in Margin account. Has someone faced this issue or can suggest a solution for this? Just in case if it helps further clarify the situation. I already had some stock of MRNA when I did a SHORT SELL. Thanks in advance!