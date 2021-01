While reading the annual report, of a company in which i'm interested, i stumbled upon the notion of Profit Brought forward in the proposed of appropriation section of the report.

It goes like this :

The Board of Directors propose that profit be appropriated as follows: Brought forward: 33,432,333 Profit for the year: 43,841,555 Total: 77,273,888

I couldn't find an explanation on google.