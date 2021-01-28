If a UK citizen (only citizen in the UK) opens a Vanguard Stocks and Shares ISA and buys US stocks (e.g. in the form of VUSA), does that person have to pay tax in the US?
1Is this person a US citizen? – Mike Scott 1 hour ago
VUSA is domiciled in Ireland, so owners of fund shares have no connection to the US that would be relevant for taxation purposes. The fund pays any US taxes that would apply for receiving dividends from US stocks. – amon 1 hour ago
You’ve edited the question to specify that they’re a UK citizen, but you’ve also taken out the information about where they reside. So the question now is: Does this UK citizen live in the US? – Mike Scott 1 hour ago