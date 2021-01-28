0

Trading stocks on Robinhood is free. That's nice.

But Robinhood also provides various funds and ETFs. They usually have an expense ratio which can range from 0.04% for a Vanguard ETF to 1% range for actively managed ETFs.

  • Does Robinhood charge for these expenses?
  • How?
  • Are the shown somewhere in the app? I cannot find any information on fees or expenses

As a concrete example, there are SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF) and VOO (Vanguard S&P 500 ETF) and possibly others on Robinhood. Which one is the best to pick?

