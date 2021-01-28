0

Let's say I open an account with a broker (plus500.com), to invest on margin.

I want to open a position (in that case £100 on CDR:WSE) without leverage. It asks me an initial margin of 100%, meaning I have to provide the full £100 to be able to buy.

Now I also see they have a maintenance margin of 50%, meaning I will get a margin call if my £100 drop to £50:

If my understanding is correct, a maintenance margin is here to recoup the loan the broker gave me, in case my investment doesn't perform. But in that case there is no loan.

How does that make sense?

  • Can you enter positions that can have negative value? Like shorting stocks? – user253751 28 mins ago

