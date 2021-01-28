1

In 2020, I worked as a sole proprietor and kept a 'business' account for my earnings. These were taxed twice - both as personal income and business income. Beginning 2021, I created an LLC (with me the only employee) mostly for the tax advantage and to provide legal protection for personal assets.

When I setup the bank account for my LLC, the bank asked if I wanted to transfer the monies from my previous sole proprietor business account. I should've said no, but said yes. To access these funds now, I believe they need to be considered distributions, and pay capital gains tax. Does it matter that 1) these funds were already taxed twice, and 2) were earned prior to becoming an LLC?

The amount is $80k, and I'd planned to use that for personal expenses. This was possible as a sole proprietor, but I fear that I can't touch that money unless it's for business expenses, or subject to that capital gains tax. Feel like I've already set myself up with a major fail right out of the gate.

    Sole proprietors only have personal income and are not taxed twice. Either you were not a sole proprietor in 2020 or you paid taxes that you shouldn't have. – gaefan 44 mins ago
  • Thanks for the comment, my wording was probably unclear. When saying "taxed twice" I'm referring to being taxed on my profits for both income taxes AND the 15% self-employment tax. – Kristin Paxton 7 mins ago
"To access these funds now, I believe they need to be considered distributions, and pay capital gains tax."

This is likely not the case. When you transferred personal money to the LLC, you should have recorded it as either a loan or some form of capital increase. Taking the money out should be considered a reduction of your assets in the LLC, not a taxable distribution.

However you may want to review whatever documentation you have from that point in time to be sure that you can record everything appropriately. As an example - did you intend for it to be a loan, but never charged the LLC interest for the use of your funds? Legal advice may be required to ensure everything is above-board.

