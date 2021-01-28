The current Wall Street Bets theory behind the $GME rally goes as following:

Hedge funds have shorted Gamestop to 140% by re-borrowing the same shares multiple times (or some other equivalent mechanism) Some traders have noticed this being the case and started driving up the price of Gamestop shares Hedge funds are losing money over this because they have to pay more interest per stock and because they're being pressured to return the borrowed stocks due to the high price At some point in the near future (weeks if not days) they'll be forced to close their positions which would drive up the stock price to $1000+, thus creating a massive transfer of wealth to small time investors

Does the last point actually have credibility? Couldn't short traders wait for many more months before closing their positions, giving the company plenty of time to collapse?