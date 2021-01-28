0

I am aware that when paying off a repayment mortgage the proportion of monthly payments going towards the interest is higher towards the start and eventually the proportion lowers towards the end of the term of the mortgage.

For example, a £100,000 mortgage at 3% over 30 years would have a monthly payment of £421.60. During the first month, the interest paid is £250 and the capital paid is £171.60 meaning that my equity in the house would increase by £171.60 for that month. This is easy to calculate if I stick to the scheduled repayments of the mortgage and do not overpay.

However I want to calculate the equity in my home factoring in irregular overpayments.

As the interest on my online banking increases daily, I am checking my mortgage on my online banking the last day of each month and subtracting the amount of interest from the amount of paid to give me the equity I currently have. This works well but if I forget to check the interest on the last day then I will not be able to go back and see the interest at this point. Also I would not be able to calculate the future equity gained each month until reaching that month end.

So is there another way of doing this that would also let me calculate the future equity gained based on overpayments?

    Your lender's T&Cs, or maybe your specific mortgage paperwork, should specify the interest calculation (daily interest is common these days). Given that, and some actuals, it should readily be possible to make your own spready that comes up with the exact numbers your lender does. With such a spready, you can easily see the effect of overpayments that go direct to principal. – AakashM 16 mins ago
Equity is defined simply as the value of your house minus the amount you owe on it. There's not a direct way to calculate this, because you don't know what the value of your house is, without first selling it! But of course you can estimate it, whether by using the purchase price of your house, or other means.

Given that calculation of value, you can then determine your equity by simply subtracting the payoff amount for your loan. This payoff amount is generally easily obtained from your lender; I'm not familiar with the UK, but in the US the lender must provide it to you when you ask, and most provide it on their website on demand. The payoff amount is (principal owed) + (interest unpaid).

Further, you can calculate the daily interest trivially once you have a known principal amount, since that is simply your (daily) interest rate times the principal remaining. From that, you can determine how much of each payment is going to principal, and work it out from there.

