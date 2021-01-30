Short-sales are a financial gamble which has (as we see right now) a very high risk. Most financial products which are meant as long-term saving products for consumers specifically exclude such gambles and stick to more conventional financial instruments instead. In fact in many places in the world it would be illegal to advertise a product as a capital investment or even a retirement fund for consumers when it includes financial instruments with too high of a risk level.

One of the main losers of the current GameStop short squeeze is the company Melvin Capital. That's not a company which works with "common" people. Their website is just a business card (and it looked the same a couple month ago). They look like the kind of company who won't take you seriously unless you bring at least a couple hundred million dollar to the table.

So no, the direct losers of this short squeeze are not middle-class people with retirement accounts. They are upper-class people with millions or even billions of net-worth.

But nevertheless, if this causes a couple of large finance companies to go bankrupt, then that could cause waves which might still affect private people. It's very well possible that some of the "losers" are publicly traded companies themselves, which might in turn be partially owned by other publicly traded companies, which might then appear in the portfolio of index funds and managed funds owned by small investors. So some indirect damage to small investors isn't completely out of the question.