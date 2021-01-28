Given the current high volatility situation I'd like to benefit by deploying my mostly conservative portfolio in making bets that are short volatility. In particular some stocks like GME and BB and EXPR are hitting 500%+ implied volatility. I would not like to be exposed to any of their (crazy) price movements, but I'd like to bank on the fact that IV will inevitably get back to normal levels and make money on it going down.

Is there some combinatorial options trade that allows me to short vol without exposure to underlying?

Many thanks!