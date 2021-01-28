1

Given the current high volatility situation I'd like to benefit by deploying my mostly conservative portfolio in making bets that are short volatility. In particular some stocks like GME and BB and EXPR are hitting 500%+ implied volatility. I would not like to be exposed to any of their (crazy) price movements, but I'd like to bank on the fact that IV will inevitably get back to normal levels and make money on it going down.

Is there some combinatorial options trade that allows me to short volatility without exposure to underlying?

Improve this question
2

You want to short volatility without exposure to underlying and you don't like strategies like a Butterfly because it has a limited range of profit. Unfortunately, you're looking for a unicorn.

In situations like AMC, BB, GME where the implied volatility is extremely high, selling short options brings in a fat premium but it is a recipe for disaster since the directional risk is huge. Therefore, bounded strategies such as spreads are more logical since they prevent catastrophe. But unfortunately with these, you still have to get the direction right. And to make matters worse, 500% IV tends to come with very wide bid/ask spreads. The deck is really stacked against you.

There are no free lunches here.

Improve this answer
  • lol @ unicorn :-) thanks so much, yeah i was hoping for free money and had a bad mental model in my mind coming from the ability to short VIX which was independent of underlying, though that is a different kind of product and you can't recreate its effects with options on single stocks.. – David Karam 26 mins ago
  • AFAIC, the closest thing to a unicorn with options is risk free arbitrages like conversions, reversals, etc. Unfortunately, retail is at the end of the line since the pros scoop these up and we rarely see them. BTW, I spent a number of years selling volatility and it's a tedious process, grinding out small gains. As I said, the deck is stacked against you with GME. It's like nuclear fission and is more of a binary situation that requires a set of stones :->) – Bob Baerker 21 mins ago
2

If you want to bet that future volatility will be below the current implied volatility, you can trade the following option strategies:

Improve this answer
New contributor
Nick is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Thanks Nick, just checked those out! Straddles and strangles payoffs seem to be a function of stock price. And Butterfly requires setting a range out of which I'd not profit. I was hoping for something that is purely a function of IV like the inverse VIX ETFs. Maybe I'm asking for too much though and it's just not possible to take up individual stock positions that are purely a function of IV? – David Karam 2 hours ago
  • My bet roughly is that IV at 500% will eventually subside to IV at 100% for these stocks. At which point the price of the options would see around 70% meltdown purely to IV crush. Of course a stock price move in any direction would offset that gain so I was hoping to somehow neutralize that entirely via some clever combination of long and short positions. – David Karam 2 hours ago
  • The VIX is computed using options on the SP500, but the index itself cannot be bought or sold. You can trade the VIX, because futures and other financials products are available that use the VIX as index: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VIX You could compute such an index for a single stock, but you won't be able to trade it. – Nick 2 hours ago
  • Open ended strategies like a short straddle or a short strangle have unlimited risk to the upside. So while they might capture an implied volatility contraction nicely, you could lose a lot of money. Imagine the damage from implementing either when GME was $20 or $50 or $100? A ratio spread is no better if the move is against you to the direction of the ratioed side which is comprised of naked options. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.