You want to short volatility without exposure to underlying and you don't like strategies like a Butterfly because it has a limited range of profit. Unfortunately, you're looking for a unicorn.

In situations like AMC, BB, GME where the implied volatility is extremely high, selling short options brings in a fat premium but it is a recipe for disaster since the directional risk is huge. Therefore, bounded strategies such as spreads are more logical since they prevent catastrophe. But unfortunately with these, you still have to get the direction right. And to make matters worse, 500% IV tends to come with very wide bid/ask spreads. The deck is really stacked against you.

There are no free lunches here.