0

Does anybody know if there's in existence an Individualised Index for Private/Retail Investors? I still have to see this myself. What I mean by this concept is, do private investors have a tracking tool (an index) that tracks the overall average performance of their unique individual portfolio. I know brokers, fund managers etc will provide a full report on the performance of an individuals’ investment portfolio/s periodically which is extensive in its coverage, but do these reports come with a an Index for the individual investor that tracks their portfolio’s performance over the investment horizon? Especially if they are in their investment for the long-haul, value investing as opposed to trading? And, in particular only for equity portfolios, and the index should cover daily, weekly, monthly as well a yearly performance just like the broader market indices do, Dow Jones, All -share Indices etc, in a graphical format?

Improve this question
New contributor
Tshepiso Moeketsi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tshepiso Moeketsi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.