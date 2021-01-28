Does anybody know if there's in existence an Individualised Index for Private/Retail Investors? I still have to see this myself. What I mean by this concept is, do private investors have a tracking tool (an index) that tracks the overall average performance of their unique individual portfolio. I know brokers, fund managers etc will provide a full report on the performance of an individuals’ investment portfolio/s periodically which is extensive in its coverage, but do these reports come with a an Index for the individual investor that tracks their portfolio’s performance over the investment horizon? Especially if they are in their investment for the long-haul, value investing as opposed to trading? And, in particular only for equity portfolios, and the index should cover daily, weekly, monthly as well a yearly performance just like the broader market indices do, Dow Jones, All -share Indices etc, in a graphical format?