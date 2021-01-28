I heard something very interesting today. Apparently, people who are the descendants of early New York City plot owners, never sell their land. Instead, they borrow money from banks (or some entity) all the time (each month, I assume, automatically) and use that money to live off of, and this is granted just because the bank/entity knows that they own the neighbourhood, which appreciates in value all the time as time goes on. So it offsets the money they borrow.

But what I don't understand is how and when this money is actually... you know... paid back? Do they really never have to pay it back? The company lending it to them is happy to just have this massive amount of money accumulating forever? Don't they want it at some point? And if so, how is it paid since they can't use the physical land that they own and give it to the bank/entity?

I feel like I'm probably missing something important about this scheme.

I hope to apply it to my situation, where I own a few Bitcoins and would like to be able to pay a rent and living expenses from "free" money in the sense that I borrow it and whoever lends me it accepts that I own those Bitcoin and which constantly appreciate in value (long-term), thus becoming ever more valuable.

But, again, I don't get the part where/how the bank/entity gets any money. Is it when I die? And how would they access my Bitcoin wallet then? And isn't the whole point that those land owners just hand it over to their children and so on, never losing the land and always enjoying its ever increasing value?

Even if they get some kind of "interest" percentage, the same question applies: when do they actually get their money? It seems like they are just giving me money each month because "I could pay back at some undefined point"?