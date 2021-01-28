21

"Short positions currently make up an impossible 140% of GameStop’s float, which is the result of a flaw in how short interest is calculated, a flaw that’s getting greatly magnified in the case of GameStop, according to Dusaniwsky."

Where is the additional 40% coming from?

Outstanding - restricted = float = max can borrow [Am I misunderstanding something here?]

    I have never understood how the short interest could exceed 100% because I always thought that a share could only be loaned out once. The only reason that I could come up with is that they can be loaned multiple times and that seems illogical. Regardless of what the answer is to that, thanks for the link to the article. Dusaniwsky makes an illuminating point that the synthetic longs need to be factored into the calculation. – Bob Baerker 14 hours ago
    The point is probably that the actual owners do not lend away their shares, this is done by the brokers actually storing the shares (well virtually). So every share sold short ends up somewhere and the new broker might be lending this out again, ending up in more than 100% – Manziel 10 hours ago
  • The actual shares are held in street name and they are allocated to the investor who has all ownership rights since he is registered as the beneficial owner. – Bob Baerker 7 hours ago
  • Not that I regard them as a completely reliable authority but the Motley Fool indicates that shares can be loaned multiple times: Yes, a Stock Can Have Short Interest Over 100% -- Here's How. – Bob Baerker 2 hours ago
The float is the amount of shares that are not in stable long term hands (investment funds, board members etc.) and "float" on the exchange.

As you can borrow shares from institutions that hold them long term (i.e. are not in the float) it is possible for the shorts to exceed the float.

    Want to be even funnier? When Porsche tried to take over they had purchase rights (thanks to options) to more than 100% of the shares they did not own. Not the float - OUTSTANDING shares. THAT was a short covering rally ;) Sadly they then did not get the credit to take over Volkswagen and VW turned around and bought Porsche. – TomTom 4 hours ago
    Not sure about that, but again, there are plenty of stocks that are not on the exchanges and locked but can be borrowed. – TomTom 3 hours ago
    @PhilFrost See this question/answer. – Joe 20 mins ago
    Not sure this answer is entirely right. It has some rightness to it, certainly, but some details are wrong, and it's not the only answer. For example, Institutional ownership is not excluded from the float - in Gamestop's case, for example, Gamestop is 95% institutionally owned, and that's not reducing its float by that much! (Gamestop's float is 50m shares out of 65m total.) – Joe 13 mins ago
    Indeed, as this question/answer explains, it's also possible to have more shorts than shares outstanding (float or not). – Joe 11 mins ago
TomTom is right, for the most part, that the float does not include everything outstanding.

However, in the case of GameStop, that doesn't explain all of it. As you can see from this Morningstar article, on 12/31/2020, Gamestop's total Shares Outstanding (not the float) was 69.75m shares, but there were 71.2m shares sold short at that point (the Float at that point was much lower, 27.3m).

As this Motley Fool article explains, the same share can be sold more than once, if the "buyer" of the short-sold share then lends that share out for shorting:

As an example, take a situation involving four investors. Annie owns shares of GameStop, and Annie and her broker have an agreement that allows the broker to lend Annie's shares to short-sellers. It lends them to Bob, who subsequently sells those borrowed shares short in hopes that GameStop's share price will fall.

An investor named Chris ends up buying those borrowed shares from Bob. However, Chris has no way of knowing that those shares have been borrowed from Annie. To Chris, they're just like any other shares.

More importantly, if Chris has the same kind of agreement, then Chris's broker can lend out those shares to yet another investor. Diane, another GameStop bear, can borrow those shares and sell them short.

In this example, the same shares end up getting borrowed and sold twice. The short interest volume these transactions add to the total is twice the number of shares actually involved. You can therefore see that if this happened throughout the market, total short interest would eventually exceed the number of shares outstanding and approach 200%.

