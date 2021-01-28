TomTom is right, for the most part, that the float does not include everything outstanding.

However, in the case of GameStop, that doesn't explain all of it. As you can see from this Morningstar article, on 12/31/2020, Gamestop's total Shares Outstanding (not the float) was 69.75m shares, but there were 71.2m shares sold short at that point (the Float at that point was much lower, 27.3m).

As this Motley Fool article explains, the same share can be sold more than once, if the "buyer" of the short-sold share then lends that share out for shorting: