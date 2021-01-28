I was scammed by a broker on MT4. In the beginning things were going well but when I wanted to withdraw money, the broker evaded my messages and ignored my request. In the end he blocked me and I lost contact with him. Is there a way to recover my money from him?

I found website payback-ltd.com. They told me that they will help me to recover my money but first I would have to transfer to them 500$ and after that they would take 8% from recovered money. I'm worried that they also may be fake. If anyone knows about them, please let me know.