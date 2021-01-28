I scammed by a broker on MT4. In the beginning things were going well, but then when I wanted to withdraw money, the broker was evading my messages and ignoring my request and in the end he blocked me and lost contact with him, is there a way to recover my money from him?

i found website is name payback-ltd.com ,they told me ,they will help me to recover my money ,at first I have to transfer to them 500$ and after that ,they'll cut 8% from my money when thhey recover ,but I'm worrying if they are fake also , if any one knows about them ,please let me know .

