I've been denied car rentals using debit cards in the past, even with thousands of dollars on the card.

I'm going to Hawaii as well as Tennessee this year, and will need a car. Would my odds increase if I got a secured credit card?

Also, would I be denied a secured card if I'm currently on unemployment? My husband gets SSA and may have a better chance. If he qualified for a secured card, would I be able to have a 2nd card with my name on it as well?