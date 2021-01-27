I am looking at share statistics of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) taken ~10 minutes ago.

Shares Outstanding 234.34M Float 132.72M % Held by Insiders 40.00% % Held by Institutions 29.72% Shares Short (Dec 30, 2020) 43.74M Short Ratio (Dec 30, 2020) 2.38 Short % of Float (Dec 30, 2020) 63.62% Short % of Shares Outstanding (Dec 30, 2020) 18.66% Shares Short (prior month Nov 29, 2020) 40.39M

I struggle making sense of the short values. Taking from the statistics, 43.74M shares are short positions, making 63.62% of total float shares.

Applying math: 43.74M / 0.6362 = 68.75M yet share "Float" shares number is said to be 132.72M in the statistics.

Dividing short sales by the total outstanding shares checks out: 43.74M / 234.34M = 18.66%, so the "Short % of Shares Outstanding (Dec 30, 2020) 18.66%" is correct.

I tried playing around with stated values (subtracting 40% of shares held by insiders, etc.) but I the numbers do not add up for me. How can I resolve the mismatch between the "float", "shares short" and the "short % of float" values?