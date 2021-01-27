I am French citizen, US-resident and interested to know the option to get French medical insurance only applicable to France. https://www.crystal-finance.com/page/prevoyance-sante-expatrie says:

Pour continuer à bénéficier de tous les avantages d'une sécurité sociale « à la française » dans son pays d'expatriation et lors de ses déplacements en France et à l'Etranger, l'expatrié a le choix entre 2 solutions : Cotiser à la Caisse des Français de l'Etranger (CFE) et prendre en supplément une assurance complémentaire,

Souscrire une assurance complète, dite au 1er EUR.

To continue to benefit from all the advantages of “French-style” social security in their country of expatriation and when traveling in France and abroad, the expatriate has the choice between 2 solutions:

Contribute to the Caisse des Français de l'Etranger (CFE) and take additional insurance,

Take out full insurance, known as the 1st EUR.

However these two solutions are designed for French citizens seeking medical insurance when traveling in France and abroad. In my case I only want medical insurance for France.

What are the options for a French citizen, US-resident to get French medical insurance only applicable to France?