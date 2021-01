I started investing last year with a small amount so my dividend earnings for 2020 is only about $5. Robinhood says that my tax document should be available on or before Feb 16. Should I expect to get a tax document from them for such a small amount?

I contacted them via email but haven't received any response yet. If I am not going to receive a tax document then I won't have to wait until Feb 16 to file my taxes.