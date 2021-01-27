GME is over $300 at the time of this post. I understand the 10,000 foot view of the story only. That some Reddit folks are buying up shares to squeeze a short seller. But I don't understand how this works. Why buy shares? Arent't they stuck with them when the bubble bursts? Seems like many of these people will be stuck holding shares when they come crashing back down. I also saw a report of one Redditor who turned $50,000 into $22,000,000 using options of GME. Though this may be a separate question - how?
Short sellers borrow shares that they believe will drop in price in order to buy them back after they fall. If they're wrong, they're forced to buy at a higher price, incurring a loss.
More than 100% of GME stock was shorted by traders and investment funds. Redditors drove the price up, forcing these shorters to buy the stock to cover their losses.
Another factor in this is what's called a gamma squeeze. When traders buy options, if the counter party is a market maker, the market maker offsets the risk by taking a position in the stock. Redditors have been buying large numbers of calls.
As an example, an at-the-money call has a Delta of about 0.50 so for every ATM call that the market maker sells, he buys 50 shares to hedge the delta risk.
Gamma is the rate of change of the Delta. As the stock begins to rise, the market maker needs to buy more shares as Delta and Gamma rise. This adds fuel to the short squeeze fire.
Now as share price continues to rise, many shorters cover their short positions. That means more buying of the stock, further increasing prices.
A good description of all of the combination of all of these factors would be a chain reaction where share price literally blows up.
As for getting stuck with shares, that happens to everyone in the market who owns stock when the stock drops (see last March when the market dropped 35%). GME has gone from about $20 to over $350 in a couple of weeks. That's not a bad problem to have if you bought early and it is easily fixed. However, you could become a bag holder if you bought near the top. Yesterday the top was around $160. Today, so far it's been around $352. But when will the top finally occur? Today? Tomorrow? Even later?
In basic principle:
It's perfectly simple.
(1) There was a sudden "fad" for that stock.
This is completely normal in markets.
there might be a "sudden news item" for good or bad (whether in fact true or false). Gold found in Idaho! Elon Musk to retire! Elon Musk invents new battery! It's completely normal that such "sudden news items" can cause a spike one way or another in a stock
there might be a "group of clique of people who suddenly jump on a bandwagon". This happens all the time. It's common in the internet era - but it was perfectly common going back to the 1700s.
(2) The second point to understand is eye-opening:
Irrational trading is by no means irrational.
Say a stock is going upwards for what can only rationally be described as a bad, irrational, "reason" for it to go up.
If you think about it, you should still definitely buy it. This is kind of ... terrifying, but that's this universe.
In particularly say you are short (or long) and you suddenly notice the stock is skyrocketing (/ plummeting). If you think about it, you really absolutely have to dump your position. If you sit there and say "oh, that's irrational, no need to worry", you will be a massive loser.
A simple example is Apple stock's fantastic soar the last ~5 years.
By all rational examination, Apple is a spectacularly worthless organization, which makes observably wildly overpriced bad products (by, literally, every possible measure) compared to the competition (I'm talking about the phones, the desktop machines are so bad it's just hilarious), they also own a flop TV channel and some app stores that are completely vulnerable to notably anyone can download anything for free. BUT. Wouldn't you agree that you should have bought it 2-3 years ago? Even though there is no rational reason for the stock price.
(1) and (2) are the fundamental principles at hand.
The rest is just mechanics.