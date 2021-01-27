In basic principle:
It's perfectly simple.
(1) There was a sudden "fad" for that stock.
This is completely normal in markets.
-
there might be a "sudden news item" for good or bad (whether in fact true or false). Gold found in Idaho! Elon Musk to retire! Elon Musk invents new battery! It's completely normal that such "sudden news items" can cause a spike one way or another in a stock
-
there might be a "group of clique of people who suddenly jump on a bandwagon". This happens all the time. It's common in the internet era - but it was perfectly common going back to the 1700s.
(2) The second point to understand is eye-opening:
Irrational trading is by no means irrational.
Say a stock is going upwards for what can only rationally be described as a bad, irrational, "reason" for it to go up.
If you think about it, you should still definitely buy it. This is kind of ... terrifying, but that's this universe.
In particularly say you are short (or long) and you suddenly notice the stock is skyrocketing (/ plummeting). If you think about it, you really absolutely have to dump your position. If you sit there and say "oh, that's irrational, no need to worry", you will be a massive loser.
A simple example is Apple stock's fantastic soar the last ~5 years.
Let's say: by all rational examination, Apple is a spectacularly worthless organization, which makes observably wildly overpriced bad products (by, literally, every possible measure) compared to the competition (I'm talking about the phones, the desktop machines are so bad it's just hilarious), they also own a flop TV channel and some app stores that are completely vulnerable to notably anyone can download anything for free. BUT. Wouldn't you agree that you should have bought it 2-3 years ago? Even though there is no rational reason for the stock price.
Fancy economists use words like "velocity" trading to describe this basic nature of trading.
(1) and (2) are the fundamental principles at hand.
The rest is just mechanics.