Short sellers borrow shares that they believe will drop in price in order to buy them back after they fall. If they're wrong, they're forced to buy at a higher price, incurring a loss.

More than 100% of GME stock was shorted by traders and investment funds. Redditors drove the price up, forcing these shorters to buy the stock to cover their losses.

Another factor in this is what's called a gamma squeeze. When traders buy options, if the counter party is a market maker, the market maker offsets the risk by taking a position in the stock. Redditors have been buying large numbers of calls.

As an example, an at-the-money call has a Delta of about 0.50 so for every ATM call that the market maker sells, he buys 50 shares to hedge the delta risk.

Gamma is the rate of change of the Delta. As the stock begins to rise, the market maker needs to buy more shares as Delta and Gamma rise. This adds fuel to the short squeeze fire.

Now as share price continues to rise, many shorters cover their short positions. That means more buying of the stock, further increasing prices.

A good description of all of the combination of all of these factors would be a chain reaction where share price literally blows up.

As for getting stuck with shares, that happens to everyone in the market who owns stock when the stock drops (see last March when the market dropped 35%). GME has gone from about $20 to over $350 in a couple of weeks. That's not a bad problem to have if you bought early and it is easily fixed. However, you could become a bag holder if you bought near the top. Yesterday the top was around $160. Today, so far it's been around $352. But when will the top finally occur? Today? Tomorrow? Even later?