I invest monthly into several funds, such as this one. Last week, I noticed a new fund I'd just invested a small amount into ($100) had grown by 12% in one week (now worth $112).

I investigated the fund and it's climbing rapidly, so it's possible the trend will continue for a while.

This got me thinking, what's stopping me from investing, say $10,000 this week, then if next week it's climbed by 12%, I'll have $11,200 in the fund. At that point I can sell $10,000 of shares from the fund, put the cash back into my bank account, and now I have $1,200 of "free" money invested into the fund.

Are there any obvious downsides to doing this?

Transaction fees are very low on my platform and $10k is only about 30% of my available cash, so I can afford to tie it up for a while.

Mutual funds are designed to be long-term investments and if the redemption of shares requires liquidation of assets, it can trigger a capital gains distribution for shareholders. Frequent trading also increases fund expenses. Because of this, mutual funds discourage short term trading. This can be via early redemption fees and/or minimum holding requirements. By any chance were your referring to ETFs rather than traditional mutual funds?

The main risk with your trading idea is that after you sell your position, the fund may continue to increase in price, never providing the opportunity for you to repurchase shares at a lower price.

Many (all?) mutual funds have a minimum holding period. You are generally not allowed to sell 30 days after a purchase.

It is not a hard rule in that if you do it once, you can get away with it. If you do it more than once there may be additional fees or I suppose you could be barred from future purchases.

