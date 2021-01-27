I invest monthly into several funds, such as this one. Last week, I noticed a new fund I'd just invested a small amount into ($100) had grown by 12% in one week (now worth $112).

I investigated the fund and it's climbing rapidly, so it's possible the trend will continue for a while.

This got me thinking, what's stopping me from investing, say $10,000 this week, then if next week it's climbed by 12%, I'll have $11,200 in the fund. At that point I can sell $10,000 of shares from the fund, put the cash back into my bank account, and now I have $1,200 of "free" money invested into the fund.

Are there any obvious downsides to doing this?

Transaction fees are very low on my platform and $10k is only about 30% of my available cash, so I can afford to tie it up for a while.