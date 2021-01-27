1

I made a bitcoin investment with a company online. The first return sent back to me was fine but the second has issues. They sent me an email like the first time stating that the money was sent but I never received it. I sent them an email to complain, they responded saying that they were investigating. After a day they got back to me saying that the problem is not with them but my bitcoin is "in limbo". Now I need to pay $175 to a bit wallet of theirs to reverse the money back to my account.

How should I handle this?

Most likely that the whole company is a scam. You "invest" some money, then they return a small amount to convince you they are real, and get you to send them more money. Then they stop returning money, and ask you for $175 more to keep going. They will be very good at extracting the largest possible money from you until you give up.

I recommend to readers to go to their website and have a good laugh. For a scam site, it is really funny. (You wouldn't expect to see Lorem Ipsum on an investment site). They basically tell you on their front page that they are a scam site.

    Agreed, and to therefore make this specific: you should stop contacting them in any way, don't respond to their messages and don't give them any more money by any route. Contact your local law enforcement or and/or the fraud department of your bank to see if there is any way to reclaim your original money, but I would not hold out hope that there is. I hope you didn't have too much invested. – Vicky 7 hours ago

