Most likely that the whole company is a scam. You "invest" some money, then they return a small amount to convince you they are real, and get you to send them more money. Then they stop returning money, and ask you for $175 more to keep going. They will be very good at extracting the largest possible money from you until you give up.

I recommend to readers to go to their website and have a good laugh. For a scam site, it is really funny. (You wouldn't expect to see Lorem Ipsum on an investment site). They basically tell you on their front page that they are a scam site.