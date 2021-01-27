I made a investment with a company called bit-traders.uk , the first amount I have received it now the second one I have issues. They send me a email just as the first time than the money is send but it never reach me so I send them a complain, they respond they will do a investigation .After a day they got back to me saying that the problem is not with them but my bitcoin is on limbo, now I need to pay $175 to a bit wally of them to reverse the mony to my account. How do I handle such things....
Most likely that the whole company is a scam. You "invest" some money, then they return a small amount to convince you they are real, and get you to send them more money. Then they stop returning money, and ask you for $175 more to keep going. They will be very good at extracting the largest possible money from you until you give up.
I recommend to readers to go to their website and have a good laugh. For a scam site, it is really funny. (You wouldn't expect to see Lorem Ipsum on an investment site). They basically tell you on their front page that they are a scam site.