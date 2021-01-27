It is obviously a fake business. Or at best, completely incompetent.

Domain

The UK registrar of domains says it was registered in March last year and says

Nominet was not able to match the registrant's name and/or address against a 3rd party source on 26-Mar-2020

That isn't good

Website

Although the business claims to have been started in 2019 and the website's domain was registered 10 months ago, the website contains a lot of nonsense you might only expect in an early partially-completed draft that would not be published by anyone competent.

The front page says

Strengths of Successful Businesses

Randomised words which don't look even slightly believable. If you are going to use a passage of Lorem Ipsum, you need to be sure there isn't an embarrassing hidden in the middle of text.

and

The chunk standard of Lorem Ipsum used since the 900s is reproduced below

Lorem ipsum is nonsense text used by page layout designers to give some idea of what a page would look like, but when you don't yet have the real text available.

Their about page has

SITE NAME Site Slogan Here

and

Designed and developed by [blank space]

That isn't good.

Their FAQ includes

Which e-currencies do you accept?

We accept e-currencies.

It looks like a hasty and lazy job - not good.

Address

The street address on their webpage is an address occupied by a school (e.g. check google maps and use the streetview feature to examine the frontage)

That isn't good.

Company registration

Their record at Companies House says

Company status Active — Active proposal to strike off

(!) Confirmation statement overdue First statement date 30 May 2020 due by 13 June 2020

That is a sign of a badly run company

Their filing history shows

17 Nov 2020 First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off

31 May 2019 Incorporation. Statement of capital on 2019-05-31, GBP 6,000

So that's a tiny business allegedly started with £6000 capital which is about to be struck off the company register.

That's a strong indication of a fraudulent (or just very incompetent) business

The above easy and free checks take only a few minutes and are ones anyone can do before sending money to strangers.