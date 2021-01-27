It is obviously a fake business. Or at best, completely incompetent.
Domain
The UK registrar of domains says it was registered in March last year and says
Nominet was not able to match the registrant's name and/or address against a 3rd party source on 26-Mar-2020
That isn't good
Website
Although the business claims to have been started in 2019 and the website's domain was registered 10 months ago, the website contains a lot of nonsense you might only expect in an early partially-completed draft that would not be published by anyone competent.
The front page says
Strengths of Successful Businesses
Randomised words which don't look even slightly believable. If you are going to use a passage of Lorem Ipsum, you need to be sure there isn't an embarrassing hidden in the middle of text.
and
The chunk standard of Lorem Ipsum used since the 900s is reproduced below
Lorem ipsum is nonsense text used by page layout designers to give some idea of what a page would look like, but when you don't yet have the real text available.
Their about page has
SITE NAME
Site Slogan Here
and
Designed and developed by [blank space]
That isn't good.
Their FAQ includes
Which e-currencies do you accept?
We accept e-currencies.
It looks like a hasty and lazy job - not good.
Address
The street address on their webpage is an address occupied by a school (e.g. check google maps and use the streetview feature to examine the frontage)
That isn't good.
Company registration
Their record at Companies House says
Company status
Active — Active proposal to strike off
(!) Confirmation statement overdue
First statement date 30 May 2020
due by 13 June 2020
That is a sign of a badly run company
Their filing history shows
17 Nov 2020 First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off
31 May 2019 Incorporation. Statement of capital on 2019-05-31, GBP 6,000
So that's a tiny business allegedly started with £6000 capital which is about to be struck off the company register.
That's a strong indication of a fraudulent (or just very incompetent) business
The above easy and free checks take only a few minutes and are ones anyone can do before sending money to strangers.