Due to my profession, I'm constantly traveling, and I rarely stay at my permanent address. I was wondering if I could change my address to a state that doesn't have state income taxes. However, from my understanding, PO boxes and private mail box companies don't constitute permanent residence and the IRS also knows about this.

Is there any way I can do this? I don't have any family members that I can use as a mailing/permanent address, or else I would have done that.