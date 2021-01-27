0

Bid and ask chart are sometimes very different in its shape, like this bid chart and ask chart (USD/JPY, @OANDA platform).

  • At around 7:00AM on its ask chart, ask price ranges between 103.580 to 103.650.
  • At around the same time on its bid chart, bid price goes up as high as 103.740.

I understand that this is because of (1) a sudden change of bid-ask spread (Usually ask > bid in a stable market, but suddenly at 7.00AM., bid is way higher than ask.), and (2) the sudden changes occurs under high volatility or low liquidity.

But I don't quite understand how (2) leads to (1), and why can't brokers keep their spread same under (2)?
Could someone shed light on the mechanism of sudden change happened at 7:00AM?

