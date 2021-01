So I was looking at my account statements and I see this column:

INCOME AND EXPENSE SUMMARY: MLP DISTRIBUTION (reported by partnership) : THIS PERIOD $134 YEAR TO DATE $134

MLP image

But I don't even know what is MLP and I never do anything with it, so what is this mean ? Is it my income, or is it my expense. I read about MLP in many websites but it is too hard to understand. Thank you