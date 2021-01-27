0

If I put my shares up for sale at a limit price (and good till cancelled), can they be shorted while my order is open?

In general, your broker could lend your shares to someone else for shorting or various other purposes. But in general that's not something you would have to worry about, as the broker would be responsible for making delivery of the shares to whoever you sold them to, which might involve calling the shares back from loan, borrowing shares from another broker, etc.

