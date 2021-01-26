0

Let's imagine (purely hypothetical) that a hedge fund has shorted 100% or close to 100% of existing shares and has to cover them by Friday.

What happens on that Friday when the hedge fund has to cover? Surey the price would go up but:

  • is it true that they are forced to buy any stock ? What if the stock price is 100x ?
  • not 100% of the stock is available for sell anyway, regardless of the price, because some shareholders are simply not selling their share. What happens to these share ? Can the shareholders be forced to sell through their broker?
Improve this question
New contributor
lezebulon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

lezebulon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.