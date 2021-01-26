Let's imagine (purely hypothetical) that a hedge fund has shorted 100% or close to 100% of existing shares and has to cover them by Friday.
What happens on that Friday when the hedge fund has to cover? Surey the price would go up but:
- is it true that they are forced to buy any stock ? What if the stock price is 100x ?
- not 100% of the stock is available for sell anyway, regardless of the price, because some shareholders are simply not selling their share. What happens to these share ? Can the shareholders be forced to sell through their broker?