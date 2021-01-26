2

I'm shopping around for solar and a company called me.

I'm a bit suspicious, due to some what I think might be red flags:

  1. The first caller could answer few questions, spoke with a heavy accent, could not tell me details about their physical store in the local area (they said the reason was they have many offices).
  2. I never gave my personal details out to any solar company. They addressed me by someone else's name...a name I often used to address in text scams, like "buy warranty for car" or "refund for computer services", so they clearly got my wrong name and phone number from the same place scammers are getting it.
  3. They want me to E-mail them a copy of my utility bill and photo ID.
  4. They promise to pay me more than hundred dollars if I sit through their on-line meeting and send the items in #3 to them.

I am genuinely interested in having solar installed, but suspicious. Is there a danger of providing this information to them? Is that likely normal procedures for a solar company to request this information?

  • It's a scam. Legitimate business provide business details and do not request personal data for estimates. At best, you should provide a redacted copy of your utility bill. Redacted means physically cutting out your name, address, account number, etc. get referrals from friends with solar. If none, contact the Better Business Bureau for company information. – Bob Baerker 57 mins ago
  • 1
    Utility bills are often used as secondary proofs of identity. (It's why I still have mine snail mailed.) Thus, your red flag 3 rings a loud alarm to me. – RonJohn 56 mins ago
3

Let's suppose they really are selling solar electric systems. Perhaps they are engaged in other kinds of fraud instead, in which case your ID and bill could be used to buy other expensive things on merchant credit (e.g. a used automobile; jewelry; i-phones).

So these solar generators are expensive systems, and they earn sales commissions. I speculate the sales commission is a lot more than the $100 they offer you to listen -- which means the systems may be hyped. They probably need to be either sold on credit or leased. They may work with a finance company or bank that requires a signed contract, photo id of buyer, and confirmation of address (e.g. a residential bill). If you give them the last two, they only need your signature. They might also obtain your signature at a sign-in book for the meeting, or on your photo id. By copying/forging your signature they would have a sale and earn their sales commission. It might cost a lot of money to reverse an undesired sale.

The electric bill can also be used for marketing (oh, you will save $$$ and we can see that from your current electric bill).

Of course, it could simply be a slightly-less sleazy business where sales are streamlined by copying everything needed from the ID and electric bill to the sales contract, which is ready for you to simply sign. You won't know unless you play the game -- something I would not risk. There are other companies that don't use high pressure sales techniques.

1

I'm more weary of the photo ID than the utility bill. I haven't pulled the trigger on solar, but I did do some price shopping. Every company needed a copy of my electric bill in order to provide a quote, but I don't recall them needing my ID at the initial quote stage. The request very well could be legit though, especially if the company calling you is a third party sales lead generator for a solar company. The utility bill is what's needed for the quote, and the photo ID could be what's needed for the sales team to prove their leads are real, so it's harder for them to fake them to inflate their commission.

Regardless, I wouldn't entertain a cold call. Research some solar companies that you want to deal with, ask your neighbors who they have or are dealing with, and stick to them. If you initiate the phone call you don't have to worry about whether the company calling you is real or not.

As for what a scammer could do if they have a copy of your utility bill, there's nothing in the bill itself that is sacred, so the information itself isn't really a risk. But having an actual copy of a bill could be used as a secondary piece of information which is sometimes required for proof of residency. Putting that together with a photo ID could enable someone to create a new photo ID with your information, and initiate identity theft. Again, unless you were specifically targeted (which is unlikely if they didn't know your real name), it's probably a legitimate sales call, but I wouldn't take the risk in case it's scammy instead of just scummy.

As a side note, if a solar company cold calls and you actually want to test them, explain that you don't think you have an electric bill, so ask if you can provide a water utility bill instead. (Sounds crazy but if you think it through, a scammer is likely to agree to this if they just need proof of residency for identity theft.) If they do say yes, then you know with 100% certainty it's a scam.

