I am scheming to front a quant a quarter of a million dollars (in crypto) so I can borrow his profits (using my principal) at 3%. Anyone ever heard of this type of arrangement as a source of cheap funding?
2So you want to give someone $250K and HOPE that they turn a profit so you can then take a loan from them for their share of the profits? I'll readily admit that I'm crypto-ignorant, but that seems like not a good idea at all. I'd also advise re-wording the question so "scheming" isn't involved because that has a connotation of "scamming" and we definitely won't help with that here. – BobbyScon 8 mins ago
Why would you want to "borrow" his profits, when you can invest for yourself and use your own profits without paying interest? I'm a bit confused here: I can't tell whether it's the "quant" trying to run a scam on you, or you trying to run a scam yourself. – jamesqf 16 secs ago