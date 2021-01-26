-3

I am scheming to front a quant a quarter of a million dollars (in crypto) so I can borrow his profits (using my principal) at 3%. Anyone ever heard of this type of arrangement as a source of cheap funding?

Improve this question
New contributor
TorBaby1959 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    So you want to give someone $250K and HOPE that they turn a profit so you can then take a loan from them for their share of the profits? I'll readily admit that I'm crypto-ignorant, but that seems like not a good idea at all. I'd also advise re-wording the question so "scheming" isn't involved because that has a connotation of "scamming" and we definitely won't help with that here. – BobbyScon 8 mins ago
  • Why would you want to "borrow" his profits, when you can invest for yourself and use your own profits without paying interest? I'm a bit confused here: I can't tell whether it's the "quant" trying to run a scam on you, or you trying to run a scam yourself. – jamesqf 16 secs ago

Your Answer

TorBaby1959 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.