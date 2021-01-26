I am planning to front a organization of financial market quants (see LinkedIn listings, there are many) a quarter of a million dollars (in crypto) so they can lend me subsequent profits (using my principal) at 3%. Anyone ever heard of this type of arrangement as a source of an inexpensive funding? I would take my loan and invest with it.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 67 times
New contributor
-
4So you want to give someone $250K and HOPE that they turn a profit so you can then take a loan from them for their share of the profits? I'll readily admit that I'm crypto-ignorant, but that seems like not a good idea at all. I'd also advise re-wording the question so "scheming" isn't involved because that has a connotation of "scamming" and we definitely won't help with that here. – BobbyScon yesterday
-
5Why would you want to "borrow" his profits, when you can invest for yourself and use your own profits without paying interest? I'm a bit confused here: I can't tell whether it's the "quant" trying to run a scam on you, or you trying to run a scam yourself. – jamesqf yesterday
-
By “cheap funding”, do you mean that you are providing cheap funding to the quant? If so, “cheap” doesn’t go far enough. The quant gets $250k for free, plus a 3% uplift on profits. You don’t need to scheme to do this, but if you really want to do it, consider calling the scheme a “donation”. – Lawrence yesterday
-
The term "scheming" has a negative connotation that is likely causing the down voting. So you are planning to loan the quant $250K for free so that you can then borrow money back from him at 3%? Sounds like he is "scheming" you. What is the arrangement if he loses money rather than make a profit? – spuck yesterday