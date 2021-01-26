Your tax class hasn't anything to do with your investments.

It only serves as a vehicle for your employer to calculate the taxes to withhold.

In class 1, you are taxed as a single with a certain tax exempt amount.

In class 6, there is no such exempt amount, as you have the exempt amount only once.

Be aware that you are obliged to file your taxes for every year you work on class 1 and class 6.

Besides, you won't have to pay taxes on the proceeds of your investments until these exceed 810 € per year.