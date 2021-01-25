I was single in Jan 2020 and got married in Feb 2020. So is there something like filing a single for one month and then file as jointly for the remaining months? I was in the same state all time.
1Is there a reason you'd want to file as single? You can file as married in the year you get married. – chepner 41 mins ago
Your filing status is based on whatever your status is at the end of the year. If you are married on December 31, 2020, then you will file as Married Filing Jointly (or Married Filing Separately) on your 2020 tax return.
You can only have one filing status for the entire tax return. It cannot be split.