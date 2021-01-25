Does 50 % of the float being short indicate a short squeeze ? The stock also went up 25% today at the maximum , normally it is an inactive dividend play which is what I wanted. I put in a short at 10% gain on the day. Generally , what action is recommended if you are in an unintentional short squeeze ?
Cramer questioned the amount of short-interest on BGS – Hart CO 46 mins ago
The size of the float being short does not indicate that a short squeeze is occurring.
Before you can consider today's price move to be a short squeeze, you have to scan the news to see if there is a fundamental reason causing today's price move (earning release, analyst recommendation, etc.).
Determining whether it's a short squeeze or not is irrelevant to your action. Your risk management should be based on price not labels.
Nothing in Yahoo financial news , stock is BGS. – blacksmith37 1 hour ago
Without and substantiative news, it smells like a short squeeze. – Bob Baerker 14 mins ago