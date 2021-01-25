0

I have recently open my DMAT account on HDFC Securities. I can purchase or shell share from here. Even I can purchase SIP from here but it is regular growth not director growth.

Then I read on some article I can purchase SIP direct growth fund hdfc amu account but not from HDFC securities.

Now Based on above information below are my queries:

  1. Why can' we purchase SIP direct growth fund from HDFC securities.
  2. How hdfc amu is different from hdfc securities.
  3. I am already having dmat account on hdfc securities. will it be good idea to create one more account on hdfc amu for SIP investment or I should continue with HDFC securities itself for SIP investment also.

I hope my question make sense. Thanks!

