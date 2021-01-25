In South Korea, there is a concept called "jeon-se", which can be roughly translated into "lump-sum housing lease". It goes like this: An owner leases their real estate for a lump-sum for a year or so. When the contract is not renewed and expires, the owner must give the money back to the tenant, who is moving out.

My parents recently showed me an opportunity to buy a house using jeon-se. The house's price is 300 million KRW(South Korean Won). I only have 50 million KRW, but I can pay the rest using the tenant's jeon-se deposit(250 million KRW)

My parents insist to buy it because they speculate the price will increase, and they want me to have a house in my name. But it seems risky. What if I can't find the next tenant in time? Then I might be in huge debt to pay them back. On the other hand, I also don't want to miss this opportunity.

How can I manage this kind of risk?