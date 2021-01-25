In a scenario where I have invested £10k in an *asset class over 5 years, in this time I have done 1000s of transactions on different exchanges and bought and sold many different assets, a lot of which became worthless. For most of the 5 years, I have been at a loss. These assets are now worth £25k.

I would like to declare this profit on my tax return but it's almost an impossible task to work through all these transactions. How permissible is it to declare this in a digested way on my tax return, the most extreme being one transaction in which I made 15K?