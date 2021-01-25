1

My advisor is trying to sell me Segregated Fund / investment loan, in summary, it is something like this:

  1. Canada Life (through National Bank) will lend me 100K to invest
  2. The annual interest is 2.7% - that is $2700 per year for me to pay to Canada Life
  3. I can only invest in mutual funds provided by Canada Life. (see list here)
  4. As you can see, the MER is around 3% - 3.5%, higher than normal MF.
  5. The principal of the investment loan is guaranteed, that means if I lost 50% of the principal. Canada Life will pay 25% and I am responsible for the remaining.
  6. My advisor is a friend of mine ( of course :) ), she also owns the similar product from another financial institution and has made pretty good return since 2019.
  7. The annual $2700 interest paid is tax deductible.

I am in my 40's and not new to investment. I have steady income and in my investment accounts I only hold low cost index funds and some active MF's I bought long time ago. I don't need this 100K loan to generate any investment income for me for awhile, probably not needed for 10 years. Our salary is enough to maintain our current life style.

I am fully aware I need to pay the loan interest and the 3% MER which is high. The reasons I am interested are,

1, I believe in long run (10+ years). The US stock market will continue to rise and the MF's I choose can continue to grow at annual rate of 6% to 13%.

  1. I don't have 100K to invest and someone is lending me that much to do so.

  2. The annual $2700 loan interest is tax deductible.

  3. My advisor has it herself.

  4. The underlying MF are managed by reputable fund companies like AGF.

Is there anything I miss? Is Segregated Fund / investment loan worth it? Thanks

  • This is a well structured question. One thing that is unclear is whether you have to put up your own money e.g. 100k (total 200k). If not, could a homeless person simply ask for this loan? The second thing is #5 on the guaranteed. Are you implying that only 50% of the loan value is protected? Another thing is that if you are responsible for the "remaining", does it mean that Canada Life can go to the bankrupcy court to seize your other assets the moment you lose money? – base64 23 mins ago
  • To be worth it the stock market averages would need to double in the next 10 years and they might not do that. Also, high-yield bonds will not work at 5% dividend because that's 5% - 2.7% = 2.3% and that while being unhedged with inflation a real risk. Basically, a small margin deposit will take a $100000 position in the futures market and that can be buy-side or sell-side either one. So the loan is not really unusual. Now the main futures market doesn't allow the choice of particular prospects but neither do mutual funds. Equity options allow the choice of particular prospects. – S Spring 8 mins ago

