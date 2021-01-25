If a company goes public on say 01/22/2021 shouldn’t I be able to purchase shares from this company?

Specifically I was trying to buy shares of UWMC (United Wholesale Mortgage Company). However, my brokerage firm (Fidelity) does not recognize the symbol HWMC even though when I enter it in it shows up correctly.

It’s when I preview my order right before submitting it where it errors out. It states that the symbol may have been entered incorrectly or cannot be found. This even though if you search for this symbol on fidelity finds the company wxactly.

Is this normal for companies that just go public that it takes time for companies like fidelity to register their stock symbol? Seems kind of odd.