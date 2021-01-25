0

I have seen these a few times, usually in after-hours activity. For example, the one shown in the below image.

Is it a pre-scheduled (like 105b kind of) Sell @ $115 of better order hitting the market? or something else?

enter image description here

    Have you checked other sources of data to see if they show the same artifact? Most likely a glitch in the data. – Vicky 47 mins ago
    With illiquid stocks, sometimes you can see a sharp V or inverted V shape spike or drop when the bid/ask spread widens dramatically during after hours. However, not $12 point drop in AAPL that's depicted in the graph. It's almost a certainty that you're looking at bad data. – Bob Baerker 30 mins ago

