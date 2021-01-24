Where can I access daily (or hourly) short interest data on a stock? My broker doesn't seem to provide this data and it looks like the exchanges only update this number once every fortnight which is not anywhere near frequent enough for my purposes. I took a look at shortsqueeze.com but it looks like they also get the information from the exchanges.
One of the FINVIZ screeners offers the Float Short and the Short Ratio. I don't know how often it's updated. – Bob Baerker 22 mins ago