Happy New Year to everyone

I am in a confusing state. Also reaching out to a few Tax Advisors. Not sure if someone in the forum has experienced this. I am an NRI (Indian) living in Australia on Work visa for past 1 year. I am planning to sell off my US Startup share at around considerable 6figures USD. Thinking - Should I pay LTCG in US or should I get paid in INR or in AUD ?

Anyone been in such a situation ?