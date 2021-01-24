0

USA Taxes. Here are two possible scenarios:

  1. Purchase price is known.

    • Jan 10, 2020 my brother purchases $1,000 worth of crypto (let’s say BTC).
    • Jan 15, 2020 my brother gives me all that crypto (but it’s already worth $1,200 since 5 days passed).
    • Jan 20, 2020 I sell all that and get $1,500

    Question: do I treat Jan 10 or Jan 15 as my cost basis?

  2. Purchase price is unknown

    • Jan 10, 2020 my friend has $1,000 worth of crypto. He doesn’t remember how much he paid for it. All that BTC came from multiple exchanges to his phone wallet... So it’s a mess to figure out the cost basis. He decides to give it to me as a gift.
    • Jan 15, 2020 my friend gives me all that crypto (but it’s already worth $1,200 since 5 days passed).
    • Jan 20, 2020 I sell all that and get $1,500

    Question: Am I allowed to treat Jan 15 as my cost basis? There is no way my friend can give me a good cost basis estimate anyway.

I assume the gift giver has nothing to worry about since this is below $15,000?

Cost basis follows a gift. The date of the gift is only used for valuation if a gift tax were due, but as you noted, if it's under $15,000, this is not an issue.

Scenario 1 has a basis of $1000.

Scenario 2 is tricky. For a stock, one would try to get an honest estimate of the purchase date, and look up the range of prices for the given year. Given that even a few years ago, the crypto might have been worth pennies, an argument could be made that, absent any paper trail, any record at all, to use $0.

