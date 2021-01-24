Cost basis follows a gift. The date of the gift is only used for valuation if a gift tax were due, but as you noted, if it's under $15,000, this is not an issue.

Scenario 1 has a basis of $1000.

Scenario 2 is tricky. For a stock, one would try to get an honest estimate of the purchase date, and look up the range of prices for the given year. Given that even a few years ago, the crypto might have been worth pennies, an argument could be made that, absent any paper trail, any record at all, to use $0.