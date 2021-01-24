USA Taxes. Here are two possible scenarios:
Purchase price is known.
- Jan 10, 2020 my brother purchases $1,000 worth of crypto (let’s say BTC).
- Jan 15, 2020 my brother gives me all that crypto (but it’s already worth $1,200 since 5 days passed).
- Jan 20, 2020 I sell all that and get $1,500
Question: do I treat Jan 10 or Jan 15 as my cost basis?
Purchase price is unknown
- Jan 10, 2020 my friend has $1,000 worth of crypto. He doesn’t remember how much he paid for it. All that BTC came from multiple exchanges to his phone wallet... So it’s a mess to figure out the cost basis. He decides to give it to me as a gift.
- Jan 15, 2020 my friend gives me all that crypto (but it’s already worth $1,200 since 5 days passed).
- Jan 20, 2020 I sell all that and get $1,500
Question: Am I allowed to treat Jan 15 as my cost basis? There is no way my friend can give me a good cost basis estimate anyway.
I assume the gift giver has nothing to worry about since this is below $15,000?