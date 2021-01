I have equipment estimated at 10 years with no estimated residual value.

It has been 10 years, and the Accumulated Depreciation is now the same value as my equipment, the equipment is still usable, what happens in the next year?

Will the A.D continue to rise past the value of equipment, will it stay the same with no adjustment, or a re-evaluation of the equipment's value/depreciation will take place. How will it affect my past balance sheets?