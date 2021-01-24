The profit you make on an option (or anything) is the amount of money you receive minus the amount of money you pay. From your example, if the price goes up to $50 and you exercise the option, you'll be able to sell the stock for $50/share. You'll have paid $7.55 for the option plus the $40 strike for a total of $47.55. So if you subtract that from the $50 you can get by selling the stock, your profit is $2.45 per share (each contact is for 100 shares).

This formula is the general formula you'd apply to calculate your profit or loss:

Final stock price - (option price + strike price + fees).

If that value is positive, it signifies a profit. If it's negative, a loss. And the stock price that makes the formula come out to zero is the break-even price. Note, though, that you'll never lose more than the option price because if the stock price falls below the strike, you won't exercise the option.