I would like to open a US trading account and have access to US stock exchange but I'm from the Philippines, hence I don't have SSN. Can you recommend a solution for this. I have a US bank account. Also, I tried Ameritrade, I sent my requirements via fax, which I found on their website, but I haven't heard back from them and it's been 2 weeks. Basically, I want to buy US stocks with lower fees cos If I do it from the Philippines fees are usually expensive since I have to hire a broker or go to a bank and have them do it for me.

  • You might be able to open an account with Interactive Brokers. – RonJohn 15 mins ago

